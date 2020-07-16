Mikel Arteta Voices Concerns about Lack of Transfer Market Funds

The Arsenal FC rebuild is going to take some time, but it does appear to be moving in the right direction under manager Mikel Arteta. Securing a win over Liverpool in midweek, the Gunners victory made sure that Pep Guardiola’s 2017-18 Manchester City side would retain the all-time Premier League points record.
So in getting the big W this week, Arteta did two things- showed Gooners a sign of what might be to come and provided a favor to his former boss. However, currently three points out of Europa League qualification, and out of the running for a Champions League slot, there is a lot of work to be done.
As their ninth place position in the table conveys, they are going to need reinforcements in the summer transfer window. Unfortunately, it’s been conventional wisdom for some time that Arteta won’t be getting much of a war chest to work with this transfer window.
Arteta was asked about it in an interview with Sky Sports, and he didn’t hold back when giving his response.
“It’s a big concern,” Arteta said.
“You can see how [Liverpool] build their squad and there is no magic, you need to improve the squad with quality, quality players. And we need a bigger squad to compete in this competition.”
“That is the challenge. It’s a massive job. You only have to look at the difference between the two teams – it’s enormous. The gap in many areas we can’t improve it in two months but the gap between the accountability, the energy, the commitment and the fight between the two teams is now equal.”
He’s absolutely right- there’s no magic formula to getting better, outside of just obtaining better players. The rich just keep getting richer in this game, and it’s a reinforcing cycle.
Of course, it didn’t always use to be this way.
“Before it wasn’t like this,” Arteta added.
“I’m very proud of that. The rest will take some time but at least we’ve got that now and my message to the players is with that we can create something.”
