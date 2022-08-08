Mikel Arteta Wants Arsenal to Sign More Players this Summer

Arsenal looked really good, in the very first match of the Premier League season, handling Crystal Palace on Friday night. Manager Mikel Arteta knows that the Gunners still cannot stand pat though, as he reiterated his ambition to sign a few more players before the transfer window closes deadline on Sept 1.

The latter, a USMNT goalkeeper, was signed in the winter and then completed his transfer over from the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer this summer.

Turner showed he is an Arsenal man even before he arrived, as he snubbed a Tottenham fan’s autograph request after a MLS match.

Arteta said something similar to what he said this weekend back at the end of July. He then stated his desire for the the club to get more transfers over the line between now and deadline day, if/when the market conditions would facilitate it.

Arteta and Arsenal will next host Leicester City, on Saturday, in a Premier League fixture.

