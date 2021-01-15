Arsenal’s winning streak was halted on Thursday as they could only manage a draw against Crystal Palace. Despite not getting the three points, the players showed enough spirit in the game, manager Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports via Goal.
The Gunners came into this game on the back of a four-match winning streak but that came to a halt. Even though they had a lot of attacking talent on the pitch, they could not breach the Palace defence.
Arteta admitted that his players were not able to create a lot of chances and that this really hurt them. But they were also up against a defence that was committed and did not give the hosts much to work with.
He further added that the one thing he would have liked to have seen was some freshness in the final third. But even though they only got one point from this match, the Spaniard wasn’t too harsh on the players as he told Sky Sports via Goal:
“I wanted to see a win today and to score a few goals, but we were fatigued. We gave the ball away, but I cannot fault the spirit. It wasn’t enough.
“We created a lot of situations against the low block but lacked the final quality. We probably didn’t do enough to win the game.”
A draw is a disappointing result but that should be put on the backburner as the North Londoners should be focusing on the next game now. The Emirates club will be up against Newcastle United next and that will give them a chance to start another win streak. There is still a long way to go in the season and they still have time to make up for their early season shortcomings.
Arsenal must ensure that they don’t lose the momentum that they have built up from their wins. If they can take that and move forward in this campaign, there is a real chance of achieving some success in the second half of the season.
The Gunners want to be fighting for the Champions League spots, but they will have to win a lot more games for that to happen. They should take the positives from the Palace game and ensure they convert one point into three next time.
