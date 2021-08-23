Mikel Arteta Seat Continues Heating After Arsenal Falls to Chelsea

The clamor for Arsenal to sack manager Mikel Arteta is only growing after the Gunners suffered yet another bad loss on Sunday. This time it was to Chelsea, reigning UCL title holders and crosstown rivals. They fell 2-0 today, the same score by which they lost the season opener, to another London club in Brentford.
Arsenal now sit second from bottom in the table, ahead of only Norwich City, which is -8 in goal differential on the very young season. They have yet to score, and they’re one of just five Premier League teams that have not registered a point yet.
"I'm sad for the fans because we really wanted to give them something special today."
The poor start to the season has led to an exacerbation of the backlash against Arteta. In short the #ArtetaOut crowd is growing in numbers and getting louder by the loss, and the Ls are piling up. His win percentage, at this point, is lower than where Unai Emery was sitting at the time that he was sacked.
There are a lot of users on social media demanding that Arteta be fired, and many of them seem to believe that Antonio Conte, the most accomplished Premier League manager who is currently a free agent, should replace him.
It really is amazing isn’t it? How Arsenal supporters wanted Arsene Wenger gone, in the latter years because all he did at that stage of his career was secure Champions League qualification, and nothing else. The fan base had grown accustomed to so much more.
Now Arsenal is out of Europe entirely this year, for the first time in a quarter century. Arteta needs to right the ship in a hurry, especially considering that Arsenal have spent big money this summer transfer window.
And it doesn’t get any easier, as Arteta and Arsenal have Manchester City next.
