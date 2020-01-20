Mikel Arteta Labels Arsenal Visit to Chelsea a Must Win Game

We have seen signs of progress at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, but they have been few and far between. Think of it like a garden, where the first signs of growth are small green shoots. The Gunners are currently mid-table and have a long ways to go if they are to solidly get back into Europe next season.
By Europe, we mean UEFA Europa League competition, because qualifying for Champions League is a far-fetched pipe dream at best. Up next is a visit to Chelsea on Wednesday night, a London derby that headlines the Premier League mid-week slate of action. It’s a huge match, so big that Arteta labeled it a must win.
“It’s really important. It’s very, very important for us to win this game to fight for that,” Arteta said.
“Also, the game we played at home, it could have made a big difference and we were very close to it. Tomorrow we need to win. Everyone is having a lot of problems to put together back-to-back wins, the league has been very competitive this season and that is why the gaps aren’t that big.”
“There are still four months to play and a lot of things can happen, a lot of games between the top teams as well so I think that will change.”
Chelsea, who currently sit in the fourth and final UCL qualification slot, are 10 points ahead of the Gunners right now. They also won the first meeting between these two sides back on Dec. 29.
Arsenal at Chelsea FC FYIs
January 21, 8:15pm, Stamford Bridge
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Chelsea FC
Key stats/facts: Only the most recent meeting of the last ten in this series has been won by the visitors.
Form Guide: Arsenal DDWLD Chelsea LWDWL
Odds: Arsenal FC win 7/2, Draw 11/4, Sheffield United win 7/2
Probabilities via Google: Arsenal FC win 20%, Draw 25%, Chelsea win 55%
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Arsenal FC 2
Two London clubs that are a ways off from where they want to be right now, but one side is certainly a greater distance from their objectives.
