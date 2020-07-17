Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his team has bridged the gap between his side and Liverpool in some areas. He also knows there are other areas in which the gap is still quite wide. (He also knows the the club needs to give him a transfer war chest to work with, if they’re going to compete with the top of the table again soon)
It was a hugely important win over the Premier League champions, as the Emirates club kept their Europa League hopes alive. This victory was particularly crucial as they were heading into the match on the back of a disappointing loss in the North London derby.
A win looked unlikely after Sadio Mane had given Liverpool the lead but Arteta was proud of the way his players fought back. Their energy and pressing forced the Merseyside club into mistakes, and the Gunners capitalised effectively. When queried about the scale of the repair job that’s needed at the club, the Spanish boss said:
“[It’s] Massive. You only need to look at the difference between the two teams today and the gap is enormous.” (per Metro.
“But the gap in many areas we cannot improve it in two months but the gap between the accountability, the energy, the commitment and the fight of the two teams is equal and before it wasn’t like this and I am very proud of this.”
‘The rest will take some time. But at least that we got it now and my message to the players is with that we can create something.”
They are still 40 points behind the Champions, but the manner in which they fought back was impressive. This is a quality that the club has been accused of not having in the recent past. The goal scorers on the day were Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson, but it was the collective effort that helped them get past Liverpool.
Arsenal have progressed well under Arteta and although the standings don’t reflect that fact yet, the improvement can be seen on the pitch. The North London club need to win both their remaining games against Aston Villa and Watford to stand a chance of playing in the Europa League next season.
It is performances like this that will spur the team on to reach greater heights.
The Gunners will next take on Manchester City on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-final and this represents the club's only chance to end the season with some silverware and Arteta will be hoping to see this weekend more of what he saw on Wednesday.
