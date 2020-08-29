Mikel Arteta Thinks the Premier League Will Suffer a COVID Outbreak

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was one of the first high profile coronavirus cases in the Premier League back in mid-March, before the league shut down for three months. He has obviously since recovered, and recovered fully, but the Gunners boss said yesterday that he believes a COVID-19 outbreak is inevitable in England’s top flight at some point.
Callum Hudson-Odoi was the first high-profile Premier League footballer to test positive for the virus (he has also since recovered fully) and his team, Chelsea, may have a mini-outbreak on their hands.
Thursday brought reports that at least four Chelsea players have tested positive for COVID, with at least four others undergoing periods of self-isolation amid preparations for the upcoming 20/21 season.
Chelsea played Brighton to a 1-1 draw in their first preseason match today while Arsenal are knotted up, also in a 1-1 score, with Liverpool late in the Community Shield match.
Arteta was asked at his prematch news conference about the possibility of a COVID outbreak in the English top flight.
“Yes, and I think we are going to have many more cases in the future, unfortunately,” he responded.
“You are just planning to do something and then that player tests positive, and that positive was a false-positive.
“We are trying to get used to it, get around it, and trying to manage the situation as well as we can.”
“There is not much we can do and we know that there are some uncertainties we cannot control at the moment.”
Everyone at #MUFC wishes @PaulPogba a safe and speedy recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 ?? pic.twitter.com/j0PJIiSheH
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 27, 2020
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is the most high profile player to test positive for the virus. Since the news broke of his COVID case, no update has been given on his condition.
