Mikel Arteta Stresses Caution Regarding Bukayo Saka’s Development

Arsenal made it two wins in a row as they got past Brighton 1-0 on Tuesday with Bukayo Saka putting in an impressive display, but Mikel Arteta played down expectations surrounding the Englishman (per Sky Sports.)
The North London club took the momentum of the Boxing Day win over Chelsea and kept it going with a win at the Amex Stadium. The difference in the game was the lone goal, scored by Alexandre Lacazette and set up by Saka.
Starting the game on the right wing, the Englishman was a constant threat as he kept troubling the Brighton defence and it was his piercing run that finally led to the creation of the opening goal which gave the Gunners the three points.
This was noticed by the manager who said that the youngster was progressing in the right way and had the right people around him.
When he was asked about expectations surrounding Bukayo Saka, Arteta told Sky Sports:
“I would like everybody to be cautious, let him be and let him develop. I think he’s having the right progression. I think he has the right people around him in his house, in his entourage.
“And he’s got the right team-mates as well to support him all the time, giving him confidence and keeping his feet on the floor.
“Then hopefully we can be the right coaches around him and the right club to see the player that he can be in the future.”
Given how important the youngster has become to the North Londoners, it is easy to forget that he is only 19. It is remarkable how much the winger has progressed since making his debut for the team.
The fact that he is one of the first names on the team sheet is a testament to his quality and talent. And his development is one of the best things to have happened this season in an otherwise very unimpressive 2020/21 for the Emirates club.
The Gunners have ended the year on the right note and will want to keep this win streak going when they go to West Brom. If they can get a win there as well, it acts as a nice confidence booster that can push them up the table.
Arsenal looked down and out not too long ago but two wins in a row has them feeling better. This is in large part due to the performances of players like Bukayo Saka, who have really put their stamp on the team.
