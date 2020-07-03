Arsenal FC Team News vs Wolves: Mesut Ozil, Lucas Torreira

Arsenal received some encouraging news on the injury front ahead of their game against Wolves on Saturday with the return of Lucas Torreira.
The North London club will be hoping to continue their three-match winning streak as they take on fellow European contenders Wolves. After emerging 4-0 winners against Norwich City earlier in the week, this will be another tough test for the Emirates club. For the Arsenal starting XI prediction for this match, go here.
Wolves have been in great form this season and are currently in sixth place, level on points with fifth placed Manchester United.
A win at Molineux would be a hugely significant result in the Gunners push for a Champions League spot. Arsenal have published the latest team news ahead of the game.
The big news is that fans will get to see the return of midfielder Lucas Torreira who has been out since March. He returned to full training recently and is now available for selection. The return of the Uruguayan will be a big boost for manager Mikel Arteta as it gives him an extra option to make use of. With Matteo Guendouz falling out of favour under Arteta, Torreira coming back is crucial.
One player who might not make it back in time is German playmaker Mesut Ozil who has a sore back. He is being assessed ahead of the game and a final decision will be made.
As for the other team news, there are long-term absentees such as Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari.
There are six games remaining in the Premier League and every match is a must-win for Arsenal. Three of those games will be against top-six sides which is a challenge in itself. So, it is imperative that they get off to a winning start against Wolves.
With a player like Torreira back in the squad, it gives Arteta a chance to rest someone like Dani Ceballos who has been playing regularly since the restart. Granit Xhaka and Torreira form a terrific combo and fans will be excited to see them play together again.
Since the games are coming thick and fast at this point, Arteta will have to rotate his squad to ensure freshness amongst the players and seeing a player like a Torreira return will be a huge boost for Arsenal.
