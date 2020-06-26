Matteo Guendouzi tells Arsenal He Wants to Leave

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has reportedly told the club that he wants to leave after clashing with boss Mikel Arteta, according to French publication L’Equipe.
The 21-year-old joined the Gunners from French club Lorient in the summer of 2018 and went on to establish himself in the first team. He has already made more than 50 appearances in the Premier League and has been part of 24 games this season. His energy and passing skills have seen him become an important member of the squad.
The Frenchman was left out of the squad for the Southampton game after he clashed with Brighton striker Neal Maupay at the end of that match.
L’Equipe are now reporting that the midfielder has told the club that he is looking to leave and many clubs including the likes of PSG, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have been in touch with him over a potential transfer.
When asked why the youngster was omitted from the squad, this is what Arteta had to say, per Express:
“Whatever internal issue we have, we deal with it privately. The needs of the team and football club are always the same, put the best players on the pitch that are 100 percent focused to win the game.”
This isn’t the first time that Guendouzi was at loggerheads with Arteta as there was a bust-up when he was dropped for a match against Newcastle United earlier this season. He clashed with Brighton forward Maupay after the latter had scored a late winner against the North Londoners and this latest outburst could see him leave the North London club.
Arsenal and Arteta will need him until the end of the season as there aren’t many other options available in midfield. With fixtures piling up, it will be important to rotate the squad which would mean that the Frenchman will be getting another chance. He is a talented individual who can put his stamp on games when he wants to.
It will be interesting to see if the club can convince the midfielder to stay but given Arteta's preferences that looks unlikely. Given the age and potential of Guendouzi, it will require a big fee to take him away from the Emirates.
Mad if they can’t control him as a club, the older players should be teaching him how to behave. Sad if we lose such a talented player. He will be a world class player. Mark my words.
This is absolute fake news. If every player who has a misdeed or two is sold, you wonder what would happen even in many other clubs!
The boy is young and needs to be properly nursed both in aptitude and attitude, not sold.
He is one of the Arsenal youths that are showing signs of stardom