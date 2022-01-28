Arsenal FC Transfer News: Calum Chambers, Matt Turner

It was a case of one in and one out at the Emirates as Arsenal signaled their intent for this winter transfer window. I do not expect it to be their last dalliance with the transfer window this January.
I expect troubled former captain and striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club this transfer window, with Newcastle appearing his most likely destination. Let’s start with the outgoing at the Gunners. In a surprise move defender, Calum Chambers has signed for Aston Villa.
The Englishman had made 122 appearances in North London and there was no talk of him leaving the club at all.
The versatile center back, who can also play at right full-back, signed a three and a half year deal with the Midlands club.
Chambers had this to say after being unveiled as the Villains’ newest signing
“It’s a massive club and they’re in a great moment at this moment in time. It’s a very exciting place to be and everyone can see that from the outside. Things are happening here and it’s definitely moving in the right direction. For me, it was a no-brainer to join a great club. It was the right thing for me to do.”
Callum Chambers has received three caps from England at senior level and is expected to push for first-team minutes straight away.
The incoming is none other than New England Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner. He becomes the ninth American to keep goals in the English Premier League.
They have structured the deal that sees Turner join the Gunners at the end of the Premier League season. This gives turned a potential farewell appearance for the club. It is rumored the deal is worth a little under $7 million.
The world-class shot-stopper is believed to be the final nail in the coffin for Bernd Leno.
The German has fallen down the pecking order at the Gunners following Aaron Ramsdale signing in the off-season.
With the summer arrival of Matt Turner impending, I expect Leno will move on rather swiftly.
As well as having played for New England Revolution since 2016, Turner has made 13 appearances for the USMNT. He appeared in every fixture of this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, as the Stars and Stripes lifted the trophy.
Matt Turner and Manchester City backup Zack Steffen have been locked in a battle to wear the number one jersey for Team USA at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind