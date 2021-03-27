Martin Odegaard: Key to Arsenal FC Summer Transfer Window

It has been an up and down season for Arsenal so far. They are still in contention to win a trophy, but as far as their league season is concerned, things aren’t looking good. But the North London club have one thing to look forward to in the summer.
The major reason why the Emirates club are struggling in the league is because of the barren two-to-three-month patch they had before Christmas. But since a change in formation and the acquisiton of playmaker Martin Odegaard, Mikel Arteta’s men are looking much better.
Odegaard didn’t get too much playing time at Real Madrid, and he jumped at the opportunity to play regular football more often. He moved to the Emirates on loan and since his arrival, he’s become a mainstay in the team. The Norwegian could be the key to the Gunners solving their problems in the summer transfer window.
Despite Emile Smith-Rowe starting out as the central attacking midfielder, in recent weeks, Odegaard has since owned this position. The loanee has made the best use of the chance and has since become a vital part of the team.
Though Smith-Rowe is a capable player in this position, his versatility allows him to play on the wings as well.
What Odegaard does best is link everything together and that is what the team was missing in the early part of the season. Since coming into the team, he has regularly helped control games and inspire comebacks as well.
Another great part about his style is his willingness to get back and help out the defence. This prevents the Gunners from being too open and tgat helps the overall defending. Throwback to last summer, and it looked like Arteta was keen on bringing in Houssem Aouar. But when that transfer fell through, it looked like the London club had to look elsewhere for the creativity they really needed.
And they have landed the right player for the attacking midfielder’s role. Odegaard has impressed enough in his short spell to warrant a permanent transfer.
Arsenal have a great relationship with Real Madrid. If a deal can be struck after the Euros or even before that, it would prove to be quite a coup for the Emirates club.
There is investment to be made elsewhere on the pitch, but using funds for the Norwegian would be one of the more important signings for Arteta.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind