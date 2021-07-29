Arsenal are following the contract situation of Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, as per a report from Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport.
The 21-year-old has grown to become one of the most impressive parts of the French side. A versatile talent able to play at multiple positions all across the pitch, the Frenchman has the potential to grow into a world-class player.
According to the report, the defender has only one year left on his contract, and is now refusing to sign a new deal. This has prompted Marseille to look for a buyer as they do not want him to lose him for free next year.
Corriere Dello Sport state that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Boubacar Kamara, who can also play as a central midfielder.
There is also some interest in Kamara from Italy, with the likes of AC Milan and Lazio also considering the youngster. And the Mirror earlier reported that Marseille would consider any offer in the region of £15million.
One advantage that the Gunners have is their good relationship with Les Olympiens. This summer alone they have completed deals for two players with the French club, with both William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi heading to the Stade Velodrome.
Kamara would be the kind of player that Arteta would like to use, given the player’s energy and ability on the ball. Even when deployed as a centre-back, the Frenchman was able to bring out his passing range and that is hugely important.
The versatility of the France international will also come in handy as Arteta would be able to use him as a partner for Thomas Partey. If there is one weakness to the Marseille man’s game, it is his aerial ability.
But that would be less of a problem if he was used in midfield.
It is good for Arsenal that they are monitoring a talent as exciting as Kamara, as the 23-year-old can add a lot to the Gunners.
With just one year left on the player's contract, the north Londoners could be able to get their man for relatively cheap.
