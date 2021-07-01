Marcel Sabitzer is a Midfield Bargain Arsenal Should Focus On

Every transfer window, teams are on the lookout for players that can be signed as a bargain. These deals are becoming increasingly harder to pull off, but Arsenal could get one across the line this summer. RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer might be the experienced player that the Gunners are craving in midfield.
The 27-year-old captain of his team most recently starred in Euro 2020 for Austria. And he has only one year left on his contract with Die Roten Bullen, which means the midfielder will be available for a cut-price of €17m.
This would be the ideal deal for the Gunners who are on the verge of making their first signing of the summer. With Granit Xhaka close to leaving the Emirates, there is a need for a replacement and the Austrian would be the perfect player to come in and partner Thomas Partey.
Sabitzer has the experience of being deployed across the midfield, but he blossomed most as a central midfielder under Julian Nagelsmann. Despite playing in a more defensive role, the Austria international was able to contribute nine goals. With the north Londoners, this would be welcome as he can help out in the attack, while also protecting the defence.
The Leipzig man has unbelievable stamina, which allows him to keep going and this would be ideally suited to the Premier League. And for the price being quoted, there isn’t a better option out there in the market.
Since Austria have now been eliminated from the Euros, negotiations can happen quickly.
Adding another option in central midfield is something the Gunners have to address this summer They are close to securing the transfer of a highly rated prospect in Albert Sambi Lokonga of Anderlecht. And if they manage to get Sabitzer too, it would be the icing on the cake. The north Londoners should try their best to bring the midfielder to England.
Finding value for money in the transfer market is difficult, but Arsenal have been presented with a chance to do some smart, thrifty business. It is not always about spending the big bucks, despite the headlines those deals receive. Sometimes the best kinds of deals are those that timely fill an important need.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind