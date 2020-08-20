Arsenal FC Release Groundbreaking Marble Themed Away Kit

Arsenal FC have released their new away kit for 20/21, and it’s got a marble theme. The new strip pays homage to their old home of Highbury, hence the hence marble finish and red cracks. It’s not just the shirt, but the shirt launch video that’s out there as well.
We love the debate at the end over whether it’s Post Renaissance or Baroque.
The Adidas video also had a lot of elements that could be classified: Gothic, Medieval, Neoclassical and Classical Revival. Maybe even a little touch of PoMo (post-modern, “weird for the sake of being weird” according to Moe Syzlak on The Simpsons).
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang features prominently in the promotional material put out there today, and that’s obviously a strong indicator that his new contract extension could be finalized soon, as it conveys that he’s not going anywhere for the time being.
Here’s the description of the new jersey, from Arsenal and Adidas:
“The shirt unites generations with a design that represents the famous marble halls of Highbury’s iconic East Stand. Built in 1936, the facade of the East Stand remains in place after our 2006 move to Emirates Stadium, providing a permanent reminder of The Arsenal’s storied past.”
“The film also celebrates the famous marble halls of Highbury, reflecting on our glorious history while looking forward to a promising future. The film begins in the iconic east stand entrance before moving into an alternative marble world. The one-shot sequence tells the story behind the shirt in a visionary way that unites past icons with the present day heroes taking the club forward.”
Ready for action.#ReadyForSport | @adidasfootball
While it’s not for everybody, and it’s a bold design to say the least, we think it’s really very cool! Well done!
