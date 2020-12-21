Arsenal FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Man City (EFL Cup)

Arsenal will host Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the EFL cup on Tuesday. What kind of team will Mikel Arteta go with for this match? (For the Manchester City Team News and Starting XI Prediction go here)
The North London club had another forgettable night in the Premier League as they lost to Everton on Saturday. The Toffees emerged 2-1 winners and that has left the Gunners languishing near the relegation zone. Arsenal is truly a side that is in real disarray right now.
One story to look out for, will be the fitness of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who missed the Everton game with an injury. Granit Xhaka remains suspended for this game, but Gabriel will be back in contention. Another doubt for this game is Thomas Partey who has not yet recovered from his injury.
Mikel Arteta is likely to stick with the 3-4-3 formation that he has been using in the last few games. This has worked well for them in the past and will be relied upon once again. Bernd Leno will retain his place in goal.
Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney will start as the central defenders. The advantage of having a player like the Scot is that he can help out in attack when needed.
As for the wing backs, it will be Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The latter will be brought into the team to counter the threat of the City wingers. A player such as Riyad Mahrez who likes to cut in on to his left foot will need the defending ability of someone like the Englishman.
Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny will continue in midfield and they will have a real tough game. City have many midfielders who are excellent on the ball and cause real problems. These two will have to be at the top of their game to ensure that the Emirates club stand any chance of winning.
The attack that Arsenal will put out will have Joe Willock, Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson. If the Gunners can get these three in good positions, they will be able to trouble the Manchester City defence. The North Londoners must believe that they have what it takes to get a win. Reaching the semi-finals and beating a team like City will be a real confidence booster.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Manchester City (3-4-3):
Bernd Leno, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock, Alexandre Lacazette, Reiss Nelson
