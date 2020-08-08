Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Magalhaes, Partey, Torreira, Maitland-Niles

The Gunners are reportedly moving closer to signing Chelsea winger Willian and finalizing the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang extension. And that’s just the start of what could now be a very busy summer transfer window.
Lille central defender Gabriel Magalhaes appears to be the next top target, while the north London club is also hoping to satisfy their need for a new central midfielder. Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey is reportedly atop their wish list in this regard.
In order to finance all the new acquisitons this summer, Arsenal need some cash, as you might have recently heard. The club’s financial isssues have been a strong, consistent narrative in the news this spring and summer.
A number of fringe players could leave this window, with Lucas Torreira being targeted by AC Milan and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, coveted by Everton and Brighton. Let’s take a look at the latest developments, pertaining to the four names mentioned.
And the cover charge for this Partey is likely to be €50 million, says reporter Fabrizio Romano. The price tag quoted by the transfer guru, synonymous with his catch phrase “here we go,” seems a bit too pricy for Arsenal, given the financial landscape they currently find themselves in.
The Sport Review has more on this, and other transfer narratives at this link.
Regarding Magalhaes, he’s continued to drop some hints about a move to the Emirates on social media recently.
The latest involves the defender posting a photo of himself playing on Instagram, where he wrote in the caption:
“What makes me happy.”
Then according to Football London:
“Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe then commented in French about the caption being in English. “I admit you speak English,” he wrote.
On seeing the comment, Gunners fans have taken to social media to laud the Frenchman’s role in a potential transfer.”
We’ll see if the forward can help recruit his former teammate. Turning to potential departures, today saw The Telegraph reporting that Torreira is wanted by Fiorentina, in addition to Milan. And the midfielder doesn’t sound so happy and content at Arsenal right now, (h/t Arse Blog) as he wants regular first team football.
“Last season I played continuously, this one less so,” he told Radio Sport890.
“This year has been more complicated: I have lost continuity and confidence. I do not like this. At this age I need to play to be called up for the national team.
“Transfer rumours? I don’t know anything right now. I need to rest because it was a very long season, I got injured, then there was the coronavirus.”
“I have a contract with Arsenal, but if I have to change in the future it will be a decision I make for my own good.
“Every player looks for a team where he feels important. We will see what happens in the future.”
As for Maitland-Niles, The Sun reports that Arsenal is hoping to raise more funds to put in the transfer war chest by jettisoning him. They’re hoping to get £30 million in return for AMN, a London born 22-year-old who made 32 appearances this past season.
