Arsenal FC Start Pursuit of Lyon Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

As per a report from Goal, Arsenal have reportedly registered their interest in signing midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon.
The Brazilian who is currently at the Olympics, arrived in France last January after impressing in his homeland. The 23-year-old is a tough but creative player who is able to contribute on both ends of the pitch.
Goal state that the Gunners have made queries to the French side regarding a move for Guimaraes and they are planning to make an official bid. Les Gones would want a fee in the region of something more than €35m.
This is not the first time the north Londoners have tried to sign the Brazilian as they were one of the clubs interested back in January 2020. Goal also claim that the club have turned to the 23-year-old with Manuel Locatelli preferring a move to Juventus.
This interest was confirmed by Sport Witness who spoke to a source involved in the deal and claim that the interest of the Gunners is real. But it is not guaranteed if they will be able to match the demands of Lyon.
Guimaraes would be an interesting choice to replace Granit Xhaka should the Swiss midfielder leave. The Brazilian has everything needed to take control of Mikel Arteta’s midfield as he combines attack and defence in kind of a similar way to that of Thomas Partey.
The combination between the Ghanaian and the Lyon midfielder is quite some prospect given their complementary skills. Guimaraes is excellent on the ball but does not forget his defensive duties and is a far more mobile presence in the middle compared to Xhaka. The 23-year-old would easily fit into the style of play that Arteta wants to implement.
Due to the player’s presence at the Olympics, this potential deal may take some time to get going. But the fee suggested is not beyond the reach of the Gunners which is a good thing, and it may help their interest.
This is not the first Lyon midfielder that Arsenal have been interested in but it may be the one they need more. Guimaraes is an incredible talent who has the potential to become even better.
