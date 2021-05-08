Arsenal FC Team News vs West Brom: David Luiz, Granit Xhaka

Arsenal will have a chance to improve the mood around the club on Sunday when they take on West Bromwich Albion. After a night to forget on Thursday, the North London club will be desperate for a win. There are a few key players missing, so let us take a look at the team news.
The semi-final loss to Villarreal has completely derailed the Gunners season. With the club headed for its worst finish in the league in more than two decades, a lot of questions are being asked about the players and the management. The Emirates club still have a slim chance of making it back to Europe, but they will have to win all their remaining games and hope others above them drop a lot of points.
Arsenal vs West Brom FYIs
Kick-off time: 7 PM GMT, Sunday 9 May
Form Guide Premier League: Arsenal (LWDLW) West Brom (WWLDD)
The North Londoners could be without two key members in David Luiz and Granit Xhaka. Luiz suffered a hamstring injury last week and the Swiss got injured during the warmup of the semi-final second leg.
Dani Ceballos is back after serving his suspension and there is good news with regards to Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette. Both were a doubt for the midweek clash, but having played a part in it, they are now both in contention for this game.
The Baggies have strung together a few wins recently, and they now have a chance to survive, but it will require the teams above them to drop points. Their position in the table is not a reflection of how well they have been playing recently and given the hosts’ poor home form, it will not be a surprise if they take the three points.
As for Arteta, he needs his team to start firing, especially in attack. This is an area where the team has looked bereft of ideas.
If attackers such as Emile Smith-Rowe and Nicolas Pepe can step up to create better chances, goals will start coming.
Arsenal cannot afford to lose any more games as it will put the manager under even more pressure than he is now. West Brom are going to put up a tough fight, but if the hosts have a more cohesive attack, it should be difficult for WBA to keep a clean sheet.
Based on recent form, the Baggies would be the favorite, but with the talent Arsenal has, the Emirates side can never be discounted.
