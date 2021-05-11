Arsenal FC Team News at Chelsea: Luiz, Xhaka, Smith-Rowe

Arsenal will be facing off against one of the most in-form teams in the world on Wednesday when they visit Chelsea. With Europa qualification hopes hanging by a thread, they will need a full strength squad in this final stretch of the season. Who will be fit in time and who will miss out of the London derby?
Last week was a disappointing one for the North London club as they were knocked out of the Europa League by Villarreal. They got a win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, but facing the Blues will be a completely different challenge, one that Mikel Arteta will be fired up for. In his first meeting with Thomas Tuchel, the Spaniard will have to get his tactics spot-on in order to have a chance at victory.
Chelsea vs Arsenal FYIs
Kick-off time: 8:15 PM GMT, 12 May Sunday
Starting XI Prediction: Chelsea Arsenal
Team News: Chelsea Arsenal
Form Guide Premier League: Chelsea (WDWWW) Arsenal (WDLWW)
David Luiz is one player who won’t be playing a part in this game following an injury against Newcastle United. Granit Xhaka suffered a muscle issue during the warm-up against Villarreal and is still recovering, so the midfielder is likely to miss out.
Emile Smith-Rowe had to be substituted on Sunday but is expected to be fit in time for the London derby. Pablo Mari will be in contention along with Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette. With the available personnel, the manager will be able to put out a strong team.
The West Londoners are on a great run of form and having beaten Manchester City in their last match, will be brimming with confidence. They will fancy their chances against the North Londoners who are having an up and down year, but they did win the reverse fixture.
With the Gunners desperate to put as many points as possible on the table, they will try to overpower the Chelsea defence. The form of players such as Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe will a big boost for the club and help mightily in this regard.
If Arsenal can get the three points at Stamford Bridge, it will be a big confidence booster. It could even spur them on to win all their remaining fixtures, but it won't be easy against a Chelsea side who are on a brilliant run.
