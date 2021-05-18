Arsenal Team News vs Crystal Palace: David Luiz, Granit Xhaka

Arsenal will feature in another London derby, just a week after beating Chelsea to complete a double over the Blues. Making the trip across the capital to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday, the Gunners could be without a couple of key players.
The 1-0 win over the Blues has given the North Londoners a slim chance of qualifying for Europa League for next season. A win at Selhurst Park will keep them in the hunt to salvage something, anything from this campaign.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FYIs
Kick-off time: 7 PM GMT, 19 May Wednesday
Form Guide Premier League: Crystal Palace (LLWLW) Arsenal (DLWWW)
There is an update over the fitness of David Luiz as the Brazilian has made some progress on his injury, but whether he will play on Wednesday remains to be seen. The other player who might miss out is Granit Xhaka, as the midfielder will be assessed ahead of the match.
Mikel Arteta will have to take a decision on the team’s formation. Having played a three-man backline last week, the North Londoners could switch back to four at the back which will give the visitors more numbers in attack.
As for the hosts, the two players capable of producing the most damage are Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze. Both are incredible at carrying the ball through the defence and the Gunners will have to be wary about this.
What Arteta’s men should focus on is moving the ball quickly as that can help destabilise the Palace defence. It will also allow the attacking talent of Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka to come into play. And if that happens, the visitors will have a greater chance of scoring.
Despite not having much to smile about this season, the Gunners still have an outside chance of ending the campaign on a high. Beating the Eagles will not be easy, but Arsenal have the talent to pull off a victory. Doing this will put pressure on the clubs ahead of them in the table and if things go their way, it could lead to the north Londoners securing European football.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
