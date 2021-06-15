Welcome to the summer silly season! It’s time to take a spin through the latest churnings in the Arsenal FC transfer rumor mill. We start with the latest on now ex-Arsenal central defender David Luiz, and his quest to find his next team. The 34-year-old Brazilian is determined to stay in Europe, according to Goal.
The publication reports that Luiz “has not yet made a final decision on his future, but he is determined to keep playing at the highest level for as long as possible – preferably with a club playing in the Champions League or Europa League.”
One would think, at his age, the time is right for a transatlantic move to Major League Soccer, but I guess the centreback has other ideas. Luiz joined Arsenal from crosstown rival Chelsea (his second stint with the club) for £8 million in the summer of 2018, and he had a pretty solid stint with the Emirates club.
That was until he fell out of favor in the back half of this season with manager Mikel Arteta, and the club declined the option of extending him.
Elsewhere, Arsenal have had a £12.9 million bid rejected by Anderlecht for midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, sources have told ESPN. The north London side have been told that a fee of £17.2 million would be needed in order to procure his signature. The Gunners need to revamp their midfield this summer as they could see a host of players exiting the position group.
Dani Ceballos won’t be making the permanent switch from Real Madrid, and will instead stay at his parent club. Meanwhile Granit Xhaka is edging closer to an AS Roma switch, with other fringe midfielders also likely to leave this summer transfer window.
Finally, it’s time for a flashback, some retro chic, as Aaron Ramsey could be coming back to the club. It’s probably a long shot, given the unceremonious fashion with which he departed the club, but the 30-year-old Welshman could be set for a Premier League return.
That’s according to Calciomercato, who suggest the Juventus midfielder could be headed back to England.
In the mix with Arsenal to acquire him supposedly, are Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United. Juve are hoping to get a deal done, as Ramsey has been showcasing his skill set in Wales’ first Euro group stage game.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
