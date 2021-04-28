Arsenal Team News vs Villarreal (UEL): Luiz, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Arsenal make the trip to Villarreal, where they will meet a familiar face in Unai Emery, for the Europa League semi-final first leg tomorrow. There are a few big names who will be missing out on this game, so let’s take a look at who they are.
Mikel Arteta and company have to put the loss to Everton behind them and focus on what will be the first of two season defining matches. Putting in a good performance in the first leg will mean that they have one foot in the final. (For the Arsenal Starting XI Prediction go here)
As for the team news, there are positive developments regarding David Luiz. The Brazilian has returned to training following surgery and will be looking to prove his fitness ahead of the game. Kieran Tierney, however, is still out with injury and won’t take any part.
There are further injury woes in the attacking department as both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be unavailable for this fixture. The Frenchman suffered a hamstring problem against Fulham whereas the captain is still recovering from a bout of malaria.
Not having two of his best attackers will be a big blow to Mikel Arteta as they head to Spain. Without them, the team looks much weaker overall, but there is still more than enough talent available to get a good result against Villarreal.
The North Londoners must ensure that Dani Parejo of the Yellow Submarine does not have too much of an influence on the game. If the Spaniard is allowed time and space on the ball, he can give the hosts an upper hand. Thomas Partey will be given the responsibility to keep him quiet. For the visitors, their success in the match will depend on how good their finishing is.
Arsenal have suffered this season from not being efficient in converting their chances. They have the talent to create opportunities, but they need someone who can provide that cutting edge.
With two senior strikers out of the reckoning, it gives young Gabriel Martinelli a chance to prove his worth. If the front four start to click, it will be tough for Villarreal to keep a clean sheet. Arteta will be hoping to return to England having gained an advantage in the tie.
