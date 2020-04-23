Arsenal FC News: Luiz, Aubameyang, Xhaka, Lacazette

Arsenal, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of Gunners related news items to discuss today. Numerous reports state that the Premier League could return to action in mid June, and potentially play matches behind closed doors.
That is of course contingent on how well everything goes in trying to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Until football starts up again we have lockdown, and breaking of lockdown news to discuss. (Also, please check out our Arsenal transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal Arsenal XI with all transfer targets acquired and key players retained).
Yes, four Arsenal players: Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz and Granit Xhaka, have received a very stern talking to from the club, after they were all caught breaking national quarantine rules.
Why do some footballers think they're above the law!? ?#AFC https://t.co/o4hlLYu0J2
— GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) April 23, 2020
Xhaka and Luiz were seen together at a park, and while outdoor exercise is permitted, the guidelines state that it must be strictly limited to either solo, or with members of the immediate household. Lacazette was spotted chatting with a car valet near his home. Lockdown restrictions are set to lift on May 7, but adhering to them seems to be an issue with the two clubs that comprise the north London rivalry.
Tottenham Hotspur have seen four separate incidents of players, and even manager Jose Mourinho, violating the social distancing rules. In fact, Spurs right back Serge Aurier has actually been caught twice!
Of course, these are just isolated incidents. For the most part, the players are staying home and staying safe, as they should. Luiz invited a bunch of “clones” of himself to his virtual birthday party:
Luiz wrote on the post: “I’m here to say thank you for all the lovely messages, thank you very much for everything, and to make a special request.”
“Today is my birthday, but you can make the difference at this difficult time. Help someone, you neighbour or someone in your area. I would be very grateful. That would be my best present.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
[…] Arsenal FC News: Luiz, Aubameyang, Xhaka, Lacazette The Sports […]