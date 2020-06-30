Arsenal FC Team News vs Norwich City: Lucas Torreira, Cedric Soares

Arsenal have received a huge boost ahead of their midweek fixture against Norwich City with the news that three players could return from injury to the first team.
The North London club will be high on confidence after making it two wins in a row as they got past Sheffield United to reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday. The Gunners will now look to get their Premier League campaign back on track as they take on bottom-placed Norwich City at the Emirates.
The wins have to keep coming for Mikel Arteta if they are to stay in contention for a Champions League spot. Arsenal have revealed the team news ahead of the game and there is some encouraging news as couple of players are expected to return.
The big returnee is Lucas Torreira who after suffering an ankle injury in March is back in full training and could be in contention to start the game. Mesut Ozil missed the quarterfinal with a minor back injury, and will have a late fitness test to assess if he can make it to the squad. Arteta has received another boost in the form of Cedric Soares, who has been declared fit.
In terms of players who are still injured, David Luiz limped off during the match against Sheffield adding to the club’s center back woes. With Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers out for a long time, Arteta would be forced to stick with Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding. Bernd Leno will be out for four more weeks so Emiliano Martinez will be continuing between the sticks.
This is a big opportunity for Arsenal to gain some ground over their rivals as they are up against a side who are mostly likely to be relegated this season. Arteta will be hoping that his team will continue the momentum and produce another impressive display at home.
The North Londoners are currently in 9th place and have a long way to go before they can dream about the Champions League once again. Winning games like this will provide a platform that will hopefully push the club back into European contention. Having players such as Torreira and Cedric back will let the manager rotate the squad and keep everyone fresh and fit.
