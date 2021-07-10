Arsenal Transfer Talk: Lokonga, Neves, Smith Rowe, Xhaka, Aouar

The summer silly season is in full swing but we’re still waiting for Arsenal to make their first big splash signing this summer. So who will it be? Well, Arsenal are expected to finalize and announce the arrival of Brighton & Hove Albion central defender Ben White, on a £50m deal, after England has completed their Euro 2020 campaign.
They’re also closing some minor deals in the meantime. Today they announced the official acquisition of Nuno Tavares, 21, from Benfica, on the heels of providing a new contract to young, up-and-coming goallkeeper Arthur Okonkwo yesterday.
We’re also expected to see an extension for Emile Smith Rowe and the acquisition of Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.
Meanwhile Granit Xhaka is supposedly edging closer to his move to AS Roma, with Wolves Ruben Neves being pegged as a potential replacement. That’s according to Calciomercato, who say that Neves has been on the radar of manager Mikel Arteta for some time now. So, to quote the Shelbyville tow truck guy on The Simpsons “there’s a doings-a-transpirin’.”
Arsenal have already lost Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos from their midfield, and with Xhaka set to depart, the position group is getting a major makeover.
According to various reports, the Lokonga acquisition is edging closer, and it may not be too long until that one gets announced.
Another option is Lyon star Houssem Aouar, who is once again being linked to the Emirates club. It’s no secret that he’s a long time target. For more on that go here.
For more on Xhaka and Neves go here and for more on Smith Rowe go to this link.
