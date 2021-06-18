Arsenal Transfer Talk: Manuel Locatelli, Emile Smith Rowe, Ben White

Welcome to the summer silly season! It’s time to take a spin through the latest churnings in the Arsenal FC transfer rumor mill. Let’s jump right in with the latest on the chase to sign Manuel Locatelli, a young Italian man who has been tearing it up at the Euros so far.
It’s early at Euro 2020, sure, but Italy have definitely looked like one of the strongest teams in the field so far, and Locatelli, a 23-year-old midfielder for Sassulo, is a major reason why. He bagged a brace in Italy’s big 3-0 win over the Swiss yesterday.
Manuel Locatelli has been one of the best Serie A midfielders so far, not surprising to see him shining at the Euros. ??? #Locatelli
Sassuolo always asked €40m to sell him… before this match. Premier League top clubs interested, Allegri wants him at Juventus. Open race.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021
According to ESPN FC: “Arsenal had been linked with Locatelli before the tournament started, though Gunners fans will no doubt fear their chances of the club tempting him to north London could be diminished by his fine display in Rome.”
So if he’s not going to North London, where could he be headed? Juventus are the supposed front-runner, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. New (or past and now again current) boss Massimiliano Allegri is said to be very interested, and the price tag is understood to be about €40 million.
Next we move on Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White, an English international and emerging star.
Brighton have rejected an initial bid of £40m from the Gunners, but talks will continue between both clubs. . Sky Sports says that Arsenal is ready to improve its offer. So we’ll see if the second time is the charm.
Go here and here for more on this. Finally, we turn to an item covering Emile Smith Rowe, who is wanted by Aston Villa.
However, Arsenal have no real intention of actually selling the midfielder, as The Athletic reports: “Villa’s offer for the 20-year-old — believed to be worth in the region of £25 million — has been rejected by the north London side, who are in the process of trying to renew his contract and have no intention of selling.”
Smith Rowe has been with the club since age 10, going out on loan twice, with Huddersfield Town and RB Leipzig. His current deal expires at the end of 2022/23.
