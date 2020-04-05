Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Lingard, Smalling, Richards, Ceballos

Arsenal FC, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Arsenal related rumor mill, starting with the first of two Manchester United players that could make the move to north London. Winger Jesse Lingard, who has worn out his welcome to say the least, could certainly from a change of scenery.
It would be best for all involved that he and the club part ways, and his signing with with uber-agent Mino Raiola has probably increased the likelihood that this happens. Arsenal is a potential destination accordoing to The Athletic, and it raises the question “should United and Arsenal do business again?” (Sanchez, Mkhitaryan, Van Persie, Welbeck etc.)
What about if it’s Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (which we covered already here)? or Chris Smalling?
Corrierre dello Sport says Smalling could be moving to Arsenal once his loan deal at AS Roma expires, but then again the Eternal City’s club may want to keep him beyond the end of the season.
Both players could reportedly be had for about £20 to 25 million, so the Gunners wouldn’t exactly have to break the bank here to make these moves.
Elsewhere, Arsenal have certainly been linked with plenty of central defenders lately, so here’s another. The Short Fuse, SB Nation’s Arsenal community, has a story on USMNT centre half Chris Richards, who is currently with Bayern Munich.
The post cites German outlet Bild, which reports two London based Premier League sides being keen on Richards. The 20-year-old is valued at just $2.2 million, a bargain in today’s football world, especially for a player this talented.
Finally, Arsenal are reportedly clear to make the Dani Ceballos loan deal into a permanent signing, should they wish to. He doesn’t figure in Zinedine Zidane’s plans at Real Madrid, writes Metro.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind