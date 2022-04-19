Arsenal Starting Lineup Prediction vs Chelsea

Arsenal will hope to avoid a fourth successive league loss when they take on London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal is up against it as they look to keep their faltering top-four hopes alive. Three weeks ago, the Gunners were in pole position to secure that elusive fourth-place finish.
That was until they suffered defeats to Crystal Palace and Southampton away from home, along with a 1-0 loss at the Emirates to Brighton. Manager Mikel Arteta’s frustration was clear in his post-game interview after the Southampton loss:
“It’s difficult to explain because this is football not basketball. It’s decided in the boxes and for the amount of time we spent around their box we didn’t put them on the goal. They had an exceptional goalkeeper.”
These comments caused a classic Arsenal supporter meltdown online, but Arteta and his men have the chance to turn it all around when they take on West London rivals, Chelsea.
Chelsea vs Arsenal FYIs
When is it? Wednesday, April 20 2022 7:45 PM Local Time.
Where is it? Stamford Bridge, London.
Where is the Chelsea Preview Material? Starting XI Prediction Team News
Who’s in form? Chelsea (LLWWW) Arsenal (LWLLL)
What are the odds? Chelsea (-110) Arsenal (+320) Draw (+265)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News
One good thing that came from the Southampton loss was the fact that the injury list did not grow. Let’s take a quick look at who is in and who is out for the North Londoners.
Takehiro Tomiyasu was due to return to training prior to this fixture after his lengthy stint on the sidelines with multiple calf issues. Arsenal still lists him as a doubt for this fixture.
I think the weekend fixture against Manchester United is a more likely return for the Japanese international.
Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are still both out. The Scottish left-back is out for the rest of the season and it seems Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is in the same boat.
When asked if Partey was likely to return from injury this season, Mikel Arteta did not seem hopeful at all. Finally, Alexandre Lacazette might miss out yet again.
The French striker tested positive for COVID prior to the fixture against the Saints and is a doubt for this match as well.
Starting XI Prediction
Aaron Ramsdale will don the gloves and line up between the sticks for the Gunners. He has had a breakout season, and will probably end the calendar year as England’s number 1.
The defense will see Benjamin White and Gabriel as the central defensive pair.
Cedric and Nuno Tavares will line up at right and left-back, respectively.
Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga will line up slightly deeper than Norwegian Martin Odegaard in midfield. Odegaard will provide the attacking thrust from midfield.
Gab Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will line up as the wide attackers.
With captain Alexandre Lacazette likely out with COVID, Eddie Nketiah will probably lead the line again.
Stuey Predicts
If Arsenal doesn’t win here, they can essentially kiss their top-four hopes goodbye.
Chelsea will ride high after their FA Cup semi-final exploits, and I think they will extinguish any fleeting hope the Gunners have of finishing in the top 4.
Chelsea 3-0
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind