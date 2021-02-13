Arsenal will be hosting Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday as they look to end their two match losing streak. Let’s look at how the team news will affect manager Mikel Arteta’s selection. (For the Arsenal starting XI prediction go here.)
The Gunners will be facing one of the league’s most intense teams in Leeds, and the fixture promises to be a fast-paced, tightly contested encounter at the Emirates. There are some positive developments for the Gunners, with respect to the team news.
Both Bernd Leno and David Luiz are available for selection after serving a one game suspension. The German will slot in as the keeper although it remains to be seen if the Brazilian will start.
On the flip side, the North Londoners will be without two key players in Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey. The left back should return to training next week, however, which is encouraging.
As for the midfielder, it is not known as to when he will return, after his having suffered a hamstring strain last week.
The last time these two teams met, it was quite even, up until Nicolas Pepe got sent off. After that, Leeds laid siege to the Gunners goal, but they still could not get past Leno. The hosts must expect a similar kind of game on Sunday, as the visitors always possess the threat of scoring.
For the Gunners to win, they will have to focus on getting their front four in good positions. They tried their best to do this last time against Aston Villa, but it did not result in a goal. What should have encouraged Arteta is that the team kept going till the final minute and they didn’t give up.
Arsenal do have a challenge, but it is one that they should be looking forward to. Despite all their attacking brilliance, Leeds can be a bit weak in defence.
If the Gunners can get their attackers playing fluidly, the Emirates will see a home win. Sunday will be an entertaining game and it could be the hosts leaving the stadium happy.
