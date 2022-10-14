Table toppers Arsenal take on Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United this weekend. The matchup pits one of the most in-form teams in the league against a side without a win in their last five matches.

Arsenal had a brilliant week. They began it by announcing themselves as title contenders with a 3-2 victory over fallen giants Liverpool. The win was a statement of intent from Mikel Arteta’s men and verified their claims to being a legitimate threat this season. They followed that up with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bodo Glimt in the Europa League.

A much-changed Arsenal team did it the hard way in a hostile environment, but the takeaway for the Gunners is they got the job done.

Leeds suffered the ignominy of failing to win for the fifth straight time last weekend against Crystal Palace. Things had started well with Pascal Struijk’s strike, putting them ahead just ten minutes into the game. They surrendered that lead not 15 minutes later before ultimately succumbing ten minutes before the final whistle to go down 2-1.

The pressure will mount on Jesse Marsch if he can’t pull Leeds out of this tailspin sooner rather than later.

Leeds vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 16, 2022, at 2 pm UK at Elland Road

Google Result Probability: Leeds 17% Draw 21% Arsenal 62%

PL Position, Form Guide: Leeds 14th, 9pts LDLDL Arsenal 1st, 24pts WLWWW

Team News

There is nothing new to report in regard to Arsenal’s injury list. However here are the latest comments we could find regarding the Gunners injured trio leading into this match.

Emile Smith Rowe (Groin)

“It is very difficult to give a timeline. It depends on the first process, how the bones heal, how was his first reaction, his improvement and how he’s adapting. We need to go step by step.” [Sep 30]

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Calf)

“He’s had another muscle injury. Let’s see how it evolves in the next few days.” [Oct 09]

Mohamed Elneny (Thigh)

“With Mo, it’s probably a little bit easier, and we are talking months.” [Sep 02]

Stuey’s Two Cents

I always try to find the middle ground when I am giving my two cents. It is particularly difficult to do in this fixture with the two sides form lines at polar opposites. But let’s try anyway.

Leeds always steps their game up at Elland Road, they are always difficult to beat there. Arsenal has been terrific home and away, both domestically and on the continent. Read into that what you will.

