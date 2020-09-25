Arsenal vs Liverpool Headlines League Cup Fourth Round Draws

Arsenal and Liverpool FC will meet at Anfield in the headliner fixture of the next Premier League weekend. Technically, it’s on Monday evening, but you get the idea. Then comes the second part of a double header, again on Merseyside, in the League Cup 4th round.
It will almost certainly take place on Thursday, as the next round of fixtures are slated to take place Tuesday-Thursday, and with the league fixture taking place on Monday, no doubt the schedule makers will try to accommodate.
It’s not the only double going on here. Manchester United travel to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow in league play, and they’ll get a rematch in the EFL Cup in midweek too. So no need to unpack then I guess!
One third round clash, Tottenham Hotspur at Leyton Orient, was called off due to a COVID outbreak at the host club. It is not confirmed as of yet, but reports indicated that Leyton will have to forfeit, meaning Spurs will advance to the next round, where they’ll meet Chelsea.
League Cup 4th Round Full Draw
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Burnley vs. Manchester City
Brentford vs. Fulham
Everton vs. West Ham
Aston Villa vs. Stoke City
Leyton Orient or Tottenham vs. Chelsea
Newport County vs. Newcastle United
Brighton vs. Manchester United
