Arsenal Team News vs Newcastle United: Lacazette, Tierney

Arsenal will be away once again as they travel to the north of England to face Newcastle United on Sunday. With a few players coming back, what is the squad fitness and availability situation looking like ahead of the game?
The North London club had a forgettable result against Villarreal in the first-leg of the Europa League semifinal, during midweek and now comes a Newcastle side that will further test their resolve. The Magpies are on a great run of form and will make life really difficult for the visitors.
Arsenal at Newcastle FYIs
Kickoff: Sun May 2, St. James Park, 2pm
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction go here
Newcastle +260, Arsenal +100, Draw +250
TV, Stream: NBCSN, NBCSports.com
Mikel Arteta almost has everyone back and ready apart from a couple, but very important players. Both Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette are back in training but the pair remain a doubt for the trip to Newcastle.
The good news is that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz were in the squad that lost to Villarreal. Having these two senior members back adds so much to the quality and mentality of the team.
Arteta will be wary of the hosts as they have done really well in recent weeks and pulled themselves away from the relegation zone. This is in no small part thanks to a man on loan from the Gunners, Joe Willock.
His goals have helped the club gain crucial wins and points, but they will be missing the Englishman as he’s not eligible to play against his parent club.
Also out are Jamaal Lascelles (foot), Ryan Fraser (groin), Joe Willock, Isaac Hayden (knee) and Karl Darlow (knee). Fabian Schar (fitness) and Matt Ritchie (calf) are doubts.
As for the visitors, we can expect a lot of changes to be made to the playing eleven. This will be done to rest some key players for next week’s second leg of their Europa League clash. Arteta will hope that the team can play with some rhythm and if they are able to do that, then Newcastle will find it difficult to keep them quiet. The hosts will particularly have to watch out for Eddie Nketiah, who can pop up with a goal.
Arsenal will be more worried about their European adventure for sure, but that should not make them complacent against the Magpies on the weekend.
If Newcastle can play with the same intensity that we have seen from them in recent weeks, they will be in a strong position to get the three points.
For the Gunners, they will hope that this away trip turns out better than their last one.
