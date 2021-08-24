After Arsenal suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League, under fire manager Mikel Arteta would be welcoming the distraction of EFL Cup second round competition. As West Bromwich Albion get ready to host the Gunners, who will be the ones to miss out?
It was another week to forget for the north Londoners, who just could not match up at all with their local rivals Chelsea. But if they can get a win over the Baggies, it will help put somewhat of a positive spin on the recent run of results.
West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal EFL Cup 2nd Round FYIs
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 25 August Wednesday
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction: Go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Bromwich Albion (WDWWW) Arsenal (DLLLL)
All eyes will be on new signings Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard as both of them could make their first appearance on Wednesday.
The Norwegian was not registered in time for the Chelsea match while the goalkeeper is likely to replace Bernd Leno in the starting eleven here.
Elsewhere the Gunners also other long-term injuries that the Gunners have to contend with. Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Gabriel are all out at the moment. They are expected to return to training soon.
The exact timeline for the return of Ben White, Alexandre Lacazette and Willian (who is being linked with a move away) is not known as all three have recently tested positive for COVID.
This midweek game is a good chance for the north Londoners to get back to winning ways. Though the Baggies are a good team, it would be a huge surprise if they got the better of the visitors.
A win will certainly help boost the confidence of a team that has looked well out of sorts.
The Gunners may be putting out a much-changed side and they should look to put in a more committed performance. The players must be reminded that another defeat will increase the pressure on the team.
Arsenal have to ensure that the downward slide they are on right now comes to a halt and some sense of normalcy is returned. This is an important game for Arteta and anything less than a win would be disastrous for the direction of the club.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Arteta must go together with the mastermind behind his faiture i.e Mr Edu.
Artata sud be shack