Arsenal Fans Unhappy with Lacazette’s Display Against Brighton

Arsenal succumbed to their second defeat in a matter of few days as they went down 2-1 to Brighton on Saturday and some fans were left unimpressed with Lacazette’s lackluster display.
The North London club suffered a damning defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday and yesterday’s loss to a team that hadn’t previously won a single match in 2020 shows how far behind the Gunners are.
The Emirates club are now 8 points behind Machester United who are in fifth place and with only 8 games left in the season, Champions League hopes are dwindling at a rapid pace.
Although many players put in subdued performances, Lacazette has been singled out by Arsenal fans for his inept display in front of the goal in the recent past.
The 29-year-old has been one of many players who have been linked with a summer exit and the French forward is attracting transfer interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
I think it maybe time to cash in on Lacazette and replace him with the Lyon striker Moussa Dembele #AFC
— Jason Alexander (@MrJasonAlex) June 21, 2020
Lacazette was crap yesterday
— Gooner EZ (@GunnerIrteza) June 21, 2020
Lacazette is just as useless as the “p” in psychology
— J (@incognitojayb) June 21, 2020
I have to admit now that Lacazette shouldn’t be used anymore, it’s time to put Auba down the middle for the remaining fixtures and use Saka or Martinelli on the left #afc
— David Dunn (@D_A_Dunn) June 21, 2020
If Giroud had a season like Lacazette is having. Giroud cost 10.9m at to be honest looking back it was a brilliant signing. Arsenal paid around 52-56m for Lacazette. To be honest hasn’t lived up to the hype. Good player but for what Arsenal paid you expect so much more.
— Sam.sports (@Samsports094) June 21, 2020
I'd rather have Giroud than Lacazette. #Arsenal
— JimC (@calexico65) June 21, 2020
Just realised Lacazette has gone 14 games without a goal.
Could never be my striker. pic.twitter.com/xgxCEkWUOp
— El?rm ???? (@LoRmI_) June 20, 2020
Alexandre Lacazette has been dividing opinion since he joined the Emirates club. When Wenger signed the Frenchman he was thought of to be an out-and-out goalscorer but it didn’t take much time for the club to realize that he was more of a false 9.
Though the French forward is not the kind of player who will top the goal scoring charts but that’s not to say that he doesn’t have an important role to play in the team. However, is it worth to push Aubameyang on to the wings to accomodate Lacazette? Many would say no.
Mikel Arteta has been using Lacazette rather cautiously, with the forward not getting a starting spot over the past four games prior to the Brighton game. He has been more effective coming off the bench and the Spanish boss might prefer to use him in that role for the rest of the season.
His future depends on a lot factors including his partner’s contract negotiations, but his performances over the next few games might ultimately decide whether his future lies at Arsenal or not.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind