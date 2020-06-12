Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Lacazette, Bellerin, Aubameyang

Global football is currently on pause for the most part, but the Premier League will restart again on June 17, with matches to be played behind closed doors. Arsenal will be in one of the two matches played on the very first day.
It’s only five more days now until we have football matches again, but we still have plenty of transfer talk to do. So let’s take a look at what the Arsenal FC rumor is talking about in cyberspace.
We start up front, as forward Alexandre Lacazette faces an uncertain future with the club. The same could be said for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, and that means we could see a major overhaul in the final third this summer.
The 29-year-old Frenchman is having contract extension talks (his current deal expires in 2022) with the club, while seeking more assurance about what his role with the club could be next season.
That’s according to ESPN who claim that Atletico Madrid are keen to acquire the attacking player, who could command as much on the £60 million this summer. The article goes on the say that manager Mikel Arteta is also hoping to get Aubameyang to sign a long new extension, as his contract expires next summer.
The Gabon international is on the wrong side of 30, but he would still see no shortage of potential suitors, should he hit the open market this summer.
And finally, shifting to the back, defender Hector Bellerin is under contract until 2023, and the club are interested in keeping him around longer than that.
The Spainish internaational, who primarily functions as a right back is in no hurry to further commit to the Emirates, and he has a major potential suitor in Inter Milan, says the Daily Mirror. Their current manager and former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte are said to be big admirers.
