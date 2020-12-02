Arsenal FC Team News vs Rapid Wien: Kolasinac, Partey

Arsenal will be back in Europa League action on Thursday as they take on Rapid Wien at the Emirates. The North London club come into this match on the back of a disappointing defeat on Sunday.
Having won all four of their games in the Europa League, they will be looking to make it five in a row tomorrow. The team news ahead of the game is looking encouraging for the most part. (for our starting XI prediction go here)
There is only one player who will be out of action for some time and that is midfielder Thomas Partey. He is still progressing with his rehabilitation and is yet to return to full training. Apart from that, there are no new injury concerns. Another notable absentee is left back Sead Kolasinac who is recovering after being diagnosed with COVID.
The difference in form between domestic football and European football could not be more of a contrast. The Gunners seem to be a completely different side when they play in the continental competition. One reason could be due to the freshness that the youngsters bring to the team.
If they can repeat last week’s performance against Molde, they stand a good chance of winning once again here.
A big part of that win was due to the pace and skill on the wings, which was provided by the dynamic duo of Nicolas Pepe and Reiss Nelson.
Mikel Arteta will be hoping that his players can bring some of their European form to the Premier League. This is because on Thursdays, they play with a lot of freedom and energy, which seems to be lacking in the domestic competition.
Fixing this would be the priority for the manager who has been under fire recently. A win on Thursday will be a confidence booster for the players.
Arsenal are in need of a victory and they will look at Rapid Wien as a good chance to do that. Despite having some domestic problems, the Emirates club will have to put all of that behind them and focus on this particular game alone.
