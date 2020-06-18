Kieran Tierney a Silver Lining for Arsenal in Ugly Loss

Arsenal put in a very disappointing display in their return to the Premier League as they went down 3-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad stadium last night. However, fans were really pleased with the performance of Kieran Tierney.
The North London club suffered another damning defeat as two costly mistakes from David Luiz were too much to overcome. Just before halftime, the Brazilian didn’t deal with a pass correctly that came off the foot of Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling was on hand to finish and give City the lead.
Immediately after the restart, Luiz let Riyad Mahrez get on to the wrong side of him. He tried to hold the winger back, but conceded a penalty and then got sent off. Phil Foden later added a third goal during injury time.
Amid all the gloom, Kieran Tierney turned out to be a shining light in a game that did not go to plan. This was recognised by the supporters who were quick to identify the youngster’s class and praise him for it.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
Lads, Kieran Tierney really is top class, isn’t he?
— FK ?? (@fkhanage) June 17, 2020
Bar Leno as always, the one positive I'm taking from today's game is Tierney – thought he did alright for a player who hadn't started at this level since December. We move on to Brighton this weekend. Got to put this loss which was expected behind us now.
— LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) June 17, 2020
Can we just say, how about our boy Kieran Tierney! Kid came back from his injury during the break and looked fit and hungry on the pitch. His aggression in defence can be used against him at times, but he has everything you want in a LB and lots of it.#SilverLining
— Nate Smith (@nws13) June 18, 2020
Tierney has been absolutely solid so far
— C (@AFC_Carys) June 17, 2020
Tierney has been class so far my LB
— AFC Morg (@AFCMorg) June 17, 2020
Tierney joined Arsenal from Scottish club Celtic last summer, but his campaign has been hindered by injury. He was out for an extended period of time due to a dislocated shoulder. He is now back after getting time to recuperate due to the suspension of the Premier League.
The injury problems suffered by Tierney and fellow left-back Sead Kolasinac has meant that Bukayo Saka, normally a winger, has been asked to deputise there. With the return of the Scotsman, it allows Saka to play in a more natural position and Mikel Arteta has another recognised full-back at his helm.
Arsenal have nine more games to go and will have to finish the season on a strong note to make a late surge for a Champions League spot. The Emirates club are still in the race to make a return to Europe’s elite competition, but the players will have to put their best foot forward to get there.
Coming to Tierney, if the youngster can stay fit, then he could definitely emerge as one of the top defenders in the world someday.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind