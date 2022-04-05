Last night was extremely damaging to Arsenal’s ambitions of finishing in the top four as they dropped a 3-0 decision to Crystal Palace. Tuesday brought another development, one that’s even more damaging to their hopes of Champions League qualification, with the announcement that star defender Kieran Tierney is done for the season.
The 24-year-old Scottish international suffered a knee injury, one so severe that it will require surgery, and the situation now places him in doubt for the World Cup.
“Kieran felt discomfort after a training session on Thursday, March 31,” an Arsenal Football Club statement said. “Further assessments and scans have confirmed that Kieran has damaged his left knee.
“A specialist consultation took place on Tuesday, and as a result of further discussions with Kieran and our medical team, it has been decided that Kieran requires surgery to his knee. This procedure will take place in London in the forthcoming days.
“Kieran’s rehabilitation programme will start immediately after his surgery, at which stage a clearer understanding will be established on his recovery timescale. However, it is likely that Kieran will now miss the remainder of this season.
“Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Kieran to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”
Nuno Tavares will now slot in for the Gunners, who currently sit fifth in the table, but even on points with fellow North London club Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal hold a game in hand on fourth place Spurs, their bitter arch-rivals.
Here’s a look at the run-in for Arsenal, and how it might play out for them.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind