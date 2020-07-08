Kieran Tierney Impresses Again as Arsenal Draw Leicester

One of the positives to come out of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Leicester was the performance of Kieran Tierney and fans were quick to shower their praises on the youngster.
The North London club should have finished off the game in the first half but there inability to do so has hampered their Champions League hopes. If Manchester United get past Aston Villa on Thursday, they will be eight points clear of Arsenal with four games left which means barring a miracle it’s highly unlikely they will qualify for the Champions League.
The Gunners were in the driving seat until Eddie Nketiah got sent off and eventually Jamie Vardy found the equaliser in the 75th minute. A highlight of the game was the way wing back Kieran Tierney played, as his energy and crossing kept causing Leicester problems. His combination with Aubameyang on the left kept the Leicester defence on their toes.
Tierney was there to help out defensively as well as he didn’t give much space to players such as Ayoze Perez. Fans spotted this and took to Twitter to express their admiration for the left back.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Tierney is great.
— James (@Jamezmcc) July 7, 2020
Impressed by Kieran tierney ?
— Olly Wilson (@OllyWilson16) July 7, 2020
Tierney’s delivery is elite man why is Laca never going near post?
— Jax Teller (@SVNdombele) July 7, 2020
Tierney's crossing has been sublime tonight
— Kash Nasir #BLM?? (@therealducktape) July 7, 2020
Tierney and Ceballos have been fantastic today..
— desmond (@dezzdmogul) July 7, 2020
Tierney is so sick and not appreciated enough. @kierantierney1
— HonestGooner (@HonestxGooner) July 7, 2020
Tierney will become world class. #ARSLEI
— Reuben? (@afc_reu) July 7, 2020
I've said it once and I'll say it again..Tierney will be a future captain.??
— RachAFC?????? (@AFCRach) July 7, 2020
Kieran Tierney has been solid whenever he has played which is pretty impressive given the fact that this is his first season in the Premier League. Despite suffering from injury problems, the youngster has comeback strong. His performances over the past few games have shown why exactly the club spent big money to bring him to the Emirates.
For Arsenal’s chances of making it to the Champions League, a win would have been preferable, but they had to settle for a point. This gives other teams an opportunity to pull further ahead of the Gunners. With four games left, all the Gunners can do is win their remaining games and hope for a mini-miracle.
They have some tough games coming up against Tottenham and Liverpool and if they can put in some impressive displays they can build-up the momentum for their FA Cup semifinal clash against Manchester City, which seems to be Arsenal's only option of salvaging the season.
