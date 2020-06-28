Kieran Tierney impresses big time as Arsenal progress in FA Cup

Arsenal needed a late goal to overcome Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarterfinal and one of the most impressive players on the pitch was left-back Kieran Tierney with his performance also catching the eye of many fans.
The North London club are now through to the semi-finals with the FA Cup being the club’s only chance of winning a trophy this season. With back-to-back wins the club will look to build some momentum going into the fag end of the season. The focus will now shift to the Premier League where the Emirates club will play Norwich on the 1st of July.
One of the key reasons behind Arsenal’s victory today was the industry and skill that was shown by Tierney. The former Celtic left-back was a bundle of energy as he kept going up and down the pitch in a tireless display.
His performance was appreciated by fans who took to Twitter to express their admiration for the Scot. Here are some of the best reactions:
His ability to link up with other players especially Bukayo Saka was a source of major concern for the Sheffield defence. Tierney kept driving to the by-line and produced some impressive crosses and on any other day, he could have ended up with a few assists.
This display will be particularly appreciated by the fans who have been waiting to see more of the left-back. The youngster started his Arsenal career on a bright note but suffered an injury which sidelined him for a few months. A performance like this will further enhance his prospects of making the left-back position his own.
Mikel Arteta will be looking forward to the semi-finals with the hope of bringing in some silverware in his first campaign as a manager and with the help of players such as Tierney, that remains a real possibility. As long as the left-back is able to remain healthy, he can show that he is one of the best full-backs in the Premier League.
