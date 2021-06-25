Kieran Tierney Signs Five Year Extension with Arsenal

Arsenal FC full back Kieran Tierney has signed a new five year contract extension, the club announced on Friday. Tierney, a 24-year-old Scottish international, moved to north London from Celtic in 2019 for a fee of £25m.
He has since featured 62 times at the Emirates, where he has established himself as one of the team’s most important and best players, despite his having to battle through a few injury issues. With Kieran Tierney now newly minted, the Emirates club will focus on getting Emile Smith Rowe locked up for the long term.
Tierney: "It feels amazing. I love all of the staff, I love all of the players, I love the manager and just working with them is an absolute joy. Being happy in life speaks for a lot and I am happy, so I was more than happy to commit my future." pic.twitter.com/KeGAjo3KB2
— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 25, 2021
Arsenal Technical director Edu said:
“We are so pleased to have agreed a new long-term deal with Kieran. Anyone who has seen him play will recognise very quickly that he is a player of huge ability, but I can tell you that he is also a player with a fantastic attitude and mentality.
“Kieran’s new contract is not just about the present and next season, it’s with a long-term vision and Kieran being an integral part of the future of the club.”
Manager Mikel Arteta added: “This is great news for us today. As manager of the club, speaking on behalf of the coaching staff and the entire staff, it’s a pleasure to work with KT.
“His quality, energy, commitment and professionalism, not only on matchdays, but every day in training are always at such a high level. KT gives us so much extra strength both defensively and offensively and it’s great to know that he’ll be with us for the long term.
“Since his move from Celtic, his work ethic and quality has ensured that he is already one of most exciting players in the Premier League and a hugely important part of our team, both on and off the pitch.”
Tierney’s Scotland has been eliminated from Euro 2020. Arsenal open their Premier League season against Brentford on August 13.
