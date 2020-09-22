Arsenal FC Team News vs Leicester City: Kieran Tierney, David Luiz

Arsenal could welcome a key defender back for their third round Carabao Cup clash against Leicester City on Wednesday night.
For the Cup game against Leicester, there is some good news on the selection front, as full back Kieran Tierney could be available for the match. He was withdrawn 10 minutes before Saturday’s win over West Ham United, but only as a precaution. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that the youngster was going to be fine after the match.
In further good news, David Luiz, who suffered a neck injury during the Community Shield, has made substantial progress as he came on as a substitute against West Ham. He is now in line to start against the Foxes.
Additionally, a new signing that was confirmed on Monday could be getting his debut in this cup clash. Keeper Alex Runarsson, who arrived from French club Dijon, is expected to make his debut against Leicester, as per Goal. Runarsson arrived as a replacement for back-up Emiliano Martinez, who joined Aston Villa.
He will be one of many changes that Arteta is likely to make with his lineup.
After this game, the North London club will travel to Anfield where they will take on Premier League champions Liverpool. They will need a fresh squad to face up to that challenge and that means some heavy rotation on Wednesday.
Lesser utilized players such as Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock will get a chance to showcase their quality. and in the process potentially earn more minutes. They will be hoping to convince the manager and show him that they can be counted on whenever needed.
The return of David Luiz in particular will be a huge boost. He is one player who is capable of organizing the defence and his leadership skills will have to come to the forefront as the Brazilian will be surrounded by some young faces. The Gunners are undefeated so far this season and will want to keep that streak going.
