With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and starting this Saturday, Germany, global football is currently suspended. The Premier League has been given the all clear by the government to restart after June 1, behind closed doors, and with that in mind, teams are now looking at returning to group training next week.
However, there are still plenty of questions to be answered when it comes to Project Restart, and we’ll learn more this week as meetings are held and votes taken.
Until football returns, we still have plenty of transfer talk to cover, as transfer rumors are something that can survive anything. So let’s take a spin through the Arsenal FC rumor mill in cyberspace.
We start with the latest on who else, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been the Arsenal player most mentioned in transfer rumor items this spring.
He will have no shortage of potential suitors this summer. One destination you can take off the list though is FC Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The story claims that a trio of players, two from Arsenal, were presented as possibilities for the Catalan club to acquire this summer, but they took a pass. That triad is Aubameyang, his teammate defender Hector Bellerin and Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.
The last name mentioned above is wanted by several big clubs this summer, so if he wants to move, he’ll have plenty of options beyond Barcelona, but for Bellerin, this is a big setback.
Barca is his hometown and childhood club where he came up through the youth ranks.
Here is the City has more at this link.
Regarding Auba, if he is to move, who would be his replacement? Going back to Mundo Deportivo, it might be Real Madrid flop Luka Jovic. Arsenal will face competition though, as AC Milan, who are looking to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, are also said to be keen.
And finally, everyone who’s been paying attention knows that Arsenal needs to upgrade their back line, especially the two central defense positions. The next target in their crosshairs is Eray Comert, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.
The 22-year-old FC Basel man is said to be wanted by Galatasary as well, but also available at a very cut rate, of just $3 million.
Abu is a hero in arsenal his capabilities and confidence, skill of play makes him a grate player in the world. arsenal management must work hard and give abu what he needs