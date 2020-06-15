Arsenal Transfer Talk: Jonathan David, Dayot Upamecano

The Premier League restarts again on June 17, with matches to be played behind closed doors. Arsenal will be in one of the two matches played on the very first day. Go here, and also here, for preview content of the big match versus Manchester City.
Just a more days now until we have football matches again, but in the meantime we still have plenty of transfer talk to do. So let’s take a look at what the Arsenal FC rumor is talking about in cyberspace.
According to HLN in Belgium, Arsenal, as well as well as Manchester United, are keen on signing 20-year-old Jonathan David.
The Canadian striker, currently plying his trade with Ghent, is also reportedly wanted by Everton, FC Porto and Ajax too. Apparently, no formal offers have been made so far, with KAA Gent wanting more than £23 million ($20m) in the transfer fee.
An earlier another report this spring linked him with a few clubs in the Bundesliga.
Elsewhere, Tuttosport, an Italian media outlet, says that Arsenal are now the favorites to sign RB Leipzig central defender Dayot Upamecano. The Frenchman has been linked with several clubs, as just six weeks ago, Sky Sports Germany reported Bayern Munich were supposed the front-runners to acquire the 21-year-old.
He’s also been heavily linked to Manchester United, this spring and summer.
With a transfer valuation of about $65 million, it’s hard to imagine Arsenal really making a move, considering how the club is not expected to wildly splash the cash this summer. It also doesn’t seem very plausible that United sign him either, having just broken the transfer fee record for a defender, and he was a centre half too, just last summer.
The smart money would likely have Upamecano staying put in Leipzig.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind