Joe Willock Seizes Opportunity, Impresses Mikel Arteta vs Molde

Arsenal made it three wins in a row in the Europa League as they overcame Norwegian side Molde. Speaking to the Mirror after the game, Mikel Arteta praised the performance of Joe Willock and had a message for him.
The North London club went a goal down on Thursday, but rallied back to finish the game as 4-1 victors. They hit the quadruple via two opponent own goals and a goal each from Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock. Additionally, it was the latter’s perseverance and energy that led to Molde’s two own goals.
Starting the game in a midfield three that included Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos, the Englishman truly had the freedom to play his own game. Having these two players shielding him meant that his qualities were very useful in the attacking third of the pitch.
This was acknowledged by Mikel Arteta who made it a point to praise the performance of the youngster.
He told the Mirror:
“Joe Willock could have scored more, he created a goal and a good performance. Keep doing what he is doing consistently, and his chance will arrive (in the Premier League).”
That is great news for a player who has scored in his second consecutive Europa League game. It also shows that the boss is willing to give all the players a chance to fight for a starting spot.
Though he might not immediately get into the Premier League starting eleven, this performance has done wonders to elevate his standing within the team.
Willock played the 90 minutes full of energy and was a constant threat.
The next game will be in the Premier League, against Aston Villa this weekend and Willock will be hoping to contribute there as well. The North Londoners have now won three games in a row across all competitions and will want to continue that run of form.
Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the League and will certainly want to improve their standing in the table. Getting a win over Villa will make it four out of four and that would be very encouraging as we head into the international break.
With players such as Joe Willock performing well, it is good news for the Gunners.
