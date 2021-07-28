Arsenal Midfielder Joe Willock on the Radar of AS Monaco

As per Sebastian Denis of French publication Foot Mercato, AS Monaco are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock.
The Englishman revitalised his career after while on loan in the second half of last season with Newcastle United. It was an incredible success story, as the 21-year-old scored eight goals in 14 games and helped steer the club away from relegation.
For a long time, it looked like the Magpies were the only team who were keen on taking the midfielder away from the Gunners.
But a new club has entered the fray as Denis posted an update on the situation through a tweet.
It said:
“As revealed elsewhere, Monaco is on course for Joe Willock. But we have moved beyond the single track stage for the 21-year-old Arsenal midfielder on loan from Newcastle last year. (8 goals in 14 matches). ASM is advancing strongly for a transfer and has already contacted the player’s entourage.”
Comme révélé par ailleurs, Monaco est bien sur Joe Willock. Mais on a dépassé le stade de la simple piste pour le milieu de 21 ans d'Arsenal prêté l'an passé à Newcastle (8 buts en 14 matches). L'ASM avance fort pour un transfert et a déjà pris contact avec l'entourage du joueur. pic.twitter.com/fnDYhE7kPv
— Sébastien Denis (@sebnonda) July 27, 2021
This interest from the French club could speed up a move and it is telling that Monaco have already made contact with the representatives of Joe Willock.
It shows that they are serious about a transfer and the decision is with the Gunners now.
They have to decide whether or not they want to let go of their young star whose stock is at its highest right now. If they were to keep him, it would only be fair that the Englishman would want some kind of guarantee on how many games he will get.
The move abroad to France is certainly a tempting one as the principality club are once again on the rise after having lost their way a little. Under Niko Kovac, they have been a revelation as they finished in third place last year, just five points behind league winners Lille.
Also, the formation that the Croat likes to play would certainly suit the Gunners midfielder.
Arsenal could stand to earn a huge fee for their young star if they can come to an agreement with Monaco. Of course, this also depends on whether or not Joe Willock wants to go there so, we should know the outcome of this within the next few days.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind