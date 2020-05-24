Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Raul Jimenez, David Luiz, Kai Havertz

Global football is currently on pause for the most part, but the Premier League has been given the all clear to restart sometime next month, with matches to be played behind closed doors.
There are still plenty of questions regarding Project Restart, but training has resumed, and there is confidence that the EPL will return. Until football restarts, we have some transfer talk to cover. So let’s take a spin through the Arsenal FC rumor mill in cyberspace.
Arsenal are one of reportedly 11 teams thought to be keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez.
The Gunners were strongly linked to the Mexican international during mid and late March. And as we said they have a lot of competition for his services, with now Juventus now entering the mix, according to Tuttosport. They’ll face competition from almost all the Premier League big six, and Real Madrid.
It’s easy to see why he’s in such high demand as he’s scored 22 goals across all competitions and led Wolves to the Europa League round of 16 and the Premier League top six.
Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen striker Kai Havertz, 20, continued to show the world today why all the big clubs are keen on him.
Bagging a brace against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, he now has now scored six times and registered three assists during his past half-dozen appearances.
Reportedly, valued at around €100 million, he’s wanted by United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, pretty much everybody in the big six, now that Manchester City have also now entered the fray.
That’s according to The Sun today.
Finally, Arsenal central defender David Luiz has signaled his intent to finish his career with Benfica, the place where he found tremendous success before moving to Chelsea in 2011.
“I always said that I would like to end my career at Benfica,” he said to the Portuguese club’s official website (transcription via Goal). In football everything changes, what is true today, tomorrow is a lie, but my feeling is not!”
“I love Benfica. My dream is to step on the pitch of Estadio da Luz in their colours.”
“For all that I lived and felt, for what Benfica is in my life and in my history, for everything, Benfica is bigger than any player.”
The 33-year-old Brazilian centre half enters the final year of his Arsenal deal next month.
