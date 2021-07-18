Inter Milan Remain Interested in Arsenal Defender Hector Bellerin

As per a report from Italian publication Gianluca DiMarzio, Inter Milan retain their interest in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.
The Spaniard is currently in Scotland as part of the Gunners’ pre-season tour that has resulted in no wins among the first two games. The 26-year-old played a part in both of the matches appearing as a second-half substitute against Hibernian and Rangers.
According to the report, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta said that the club are looking at multiple options to replace Achraf Hakimi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in a big money move. While the CEO did not want to reveal any names, DiMarzio stated that the club is keeping close tabs on Bellerin.
The right-back has been linked with the Italian giants for some time now and as per an earlier report, the Gunners do not want to loan their defender without an obligation to buy. Calciomercato report that the north Londoners would prefer a deal that included a fee of around £17 million.
Hector Bellerin is the ideal player for the Nerazzurri as the 26-year-old can play as a wing-back as well. And after years of playing in the fast-paced Premier League, the Serie A would be a much easier league to navigate. The intensity of the game is lesser and that could help the Spaniard recapture his peak.
As for the Gunners, letting one of their players leave without an obligation to buy would be a bad bit of business. They are in a stronger position with regards to a potential transfer and should not bend to the demands of the Milanese club.
The north Londoners themselves have moves that are in the making and they need every bit of help possible. There is a good chance that Bellerin will not be first-choice right-back in the upcoming season. So, there is every reason why the defender should be sold but it must be done in a way that benefits the Gunners.
Arsenal have to make a decision about their longest-serving player who is at a crossroads in his career. A move away would be the best course for both the club and the player. Should Bellerin leave, the English side must do all they can to get a deal that works for them.
