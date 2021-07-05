Arsenal Closing Loan Deals for Matteo Guendouzi, William Saliba

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are in final talks with Marseille to finalise loan moves for William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi.
Both youngsters spent last season away from the club, with Guendouzi spending time in Germany while Saliba was back in France. With game time expected to be limited in the upcoming season, the two players are once again on the move.
Romano claims that Marseille have agreed on a deal for Guendouzi, who turned down Benfica in favour of a move to the French club. And as per a report from The Athletic, Guendouzi would be joining on a loan deal that includes an obligation to buy.
As for Saliba, Romano tweeted that the deal between the Gunners and the French giants did not include any option or obligation to buy. The 20-year-old is being sent to his homeland to get more experience and also to play some form of European football.
It has been clear for some time that the north Londoners are trying to sell Guendouzi. The 22-year-old has not been a fixture in the team ever since falling out with Mikel Arteta. Agreeing on a deal with an obligation to buy is a good way of ensuring that the club is able to profit from the player’s sale.
In the case of the young centre-back, Saliba joined the club way back in 2019 but the youngster is yet to make an appearance for the Gunners. This is a bit concerning but with no European football at the Emirates in 2021/22, chances would have been limited anyway.
Marseille qualifying for the Europa League would mean that both of these young talents can showcase their talents in Europe. This will only aid their development especially in the case of Saliba. The 20-year-old starred in the latter half of last season when he was sent on loan to Nice.
Another strong season with more football under his belt will hopefully get the defender ready to play for his parent club next season. Though not the most ideal situation, this is a move that should benefit both parties.
Saliba and Guendouzi are exciting talents that have a lot of potential in them. With this loan deal, Arsenal will be happy with how they've handled this situation.
